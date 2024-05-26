19,610 Shares in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,265.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 758,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after buying an additional 702,546 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,845,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,183,000 after acquiring an additional 592,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,976,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,188,000 after buying an additional 389,424 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 319,208 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,265,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,331,000 after buying an additional 203,348 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACIW. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

ACIW stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average of $30.99.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $316.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

