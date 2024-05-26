Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 298,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 325,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 930.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $65.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

