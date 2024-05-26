Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 8,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $490,635.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,299,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,086,102.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 8,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $490,635.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,299,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,086,102.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,544,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,422. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.80. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

