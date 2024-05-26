Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLYVK. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Liberty Live Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $39.39 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.98.
Insider Transactions at Liberty Live Group
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Live Group
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.