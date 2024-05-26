Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLYVK. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $39.39 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.98.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,682,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,570,489.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,682,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,570,489.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,457,501 shares of company stock worth $179,148,132 and have sold 229,103 shares worth $15,940,449.



Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

