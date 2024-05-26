Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 106.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFC opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

