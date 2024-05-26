Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 100,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance

NYSE:LAAC opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.39 million, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lithium Americas (Argentina) ( NYSE:LAAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

LAAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

