Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,410 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 285.19%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

