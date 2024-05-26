Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 66,178 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,178 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CG. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $742,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,846 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4,693.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,326,000 after acquiring an additional 777,863 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,368,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,375,000 after purchasing an additional 84,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CG opened at $44.55 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $48.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

