Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Theory Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 67,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $67.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $68.97.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

