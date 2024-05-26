Brown Advisory Inc. Has $949,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $73.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day moving average of $59.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,229. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

