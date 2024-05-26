Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 8,912 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSJP. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,316.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 921,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 883,616 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $12,380,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 439.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 391,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 319,253 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 710,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 127,901 shares during the period. Finally, Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,873,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJP opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $23.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.1099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.