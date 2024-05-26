Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.15% of Otis Worldwide worth $56,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $97.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

