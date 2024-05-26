Joel G. Edwards Sells 1,034 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $45,961.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,602.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCB opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.11). Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $147.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Coastal Financial from $57.50 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Coastal Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCB. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,329,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 17.2% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 263,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 38,632 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the first quarter worth $1,488,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the first quarter worth $714,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

