Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Insider Sean Kiewiet Sells 9,852 Shares

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $44,432.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,241,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,757.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 9,875 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $34,068.75.

On Monday, May 20th, Sean Kiewiet sold 21,100 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $73,428.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Sean Kiewiet sold 8,061 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $27,891.06.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sean Kiewiet sold 6,001 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $21,243.54.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,305 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $4,149.90.

On Monday, April 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $33,000.00.

Shares of Priority Technology stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $5.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $357.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Priority Technology had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $205.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Priority Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Priority Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Priority Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Priority Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

