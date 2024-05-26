Glen W. Brown Sells 2,900 Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Stock

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) CFO Glen W. Brown sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $32,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,418 shares in the company, valued at $94,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Performance

HFBL stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 12.62%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.70% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

