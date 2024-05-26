Paul Riganelli Sells 5,000 Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Stock

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.96, for a total value of C$39,800.00.
Paul Riganelli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 15th, Paul Riganelli sold 5,000 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total value of C$39,500.00.
- On Friday, May 10th, Paul Riganelli sold 5,000 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$39,000.00.
Exco Technologies Price Performance
TSE:XTC opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$309.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.19. Exco Technologies Limited has a 12 month low of C$7.00 and a 12 month high of C$8.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.49.
Exco Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XTC
Exco Technologies Company Profile
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exco Technologies
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.