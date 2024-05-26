Paul Riganelli Sells 5,000 Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Stock

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.96, for a total value of C$39,800.00.

Paul Riganelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Paul Riganelli sold 5,000 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total value of C$39,500.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Paul Riganelli sold 5,000 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$39,000.00.

Exco Technologies Price Performance

TSE:XTC opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$309.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.19. Exco Technologies Limited has a 12 month low of C$7.00 and a 12 month high of C$8.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.49.

Exco Technologies Announces Dividend

Exco Technologies ( TSE:XTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$163.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.30 million. Exco Technologies had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.7806122 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

