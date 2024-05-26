Insider Buying: Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) Director Vishnu Srinivasan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $40,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,750 shares in the company, valued at $171,742.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BOC opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $466.87 million, a P/E ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.45.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the first quarter worth about $48,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 489.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 864.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boston Omaha from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Boston Omaha from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

