Insider Buying: Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) Director Vishnu Srinivasan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $40,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,750 shares in the company, valued at $171,742.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Boston Omaha Stock Performance
BOC opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $466.87 million, a P/E ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.45.
Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%.
Institutional Trading of Boston Omaha
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boston Omaha from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Boston Omaha from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BOC
About Boston Omaha
Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Omaha
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.