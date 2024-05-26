Insider Selling: AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AnaptysBio Stock Down 4.2 %

AnaptysBio stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of -0.32.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.15. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 161.40% and a negative net margin of 711.17%. The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANAB shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after purchasing an additional 446,372 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,669,000. StemPoint Capital LP raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 499.0% during the 1st quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 269,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 224,548 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth about $2,570,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 976,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 82,648 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Featured Stories

