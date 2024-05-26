Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 121,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,367,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,232,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 186.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Dillard’s stock opened at $446.70 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.58 and a fifty-two week high of $476.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $436.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 18th. The company reported $11.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.69 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dillard’s

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total value of $205,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,794. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

