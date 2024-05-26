AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Stock Holdings Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of AerCap by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Trading Up 1.4 %

AerCap stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $56.52 and a 12-month high of $93.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.67.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AER. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

