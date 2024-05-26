Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 5,335 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $2,234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,958,084.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $2,234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,084.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $5,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,600. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.73. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

