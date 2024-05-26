Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $215,000 Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,425 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on JEF. StockNews.com upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:JEF opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $47.87.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 98.36%.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,979,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares in the company, valued at $666,165,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,979,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.