First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FR. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 800,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,103,000 after acquiring an additional 455,378 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,240,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,847,000 after buying an additional 403,887 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,311,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,098,000 after buying an additional 283,634 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $11,229,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 856.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 214,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 192,126 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush cut First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $46.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.05. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

