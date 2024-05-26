Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 141.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 16,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 268,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $106.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.72 and a 52 week high of $108.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.