Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 278 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 11.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 89,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $238.27 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.03 and a fifty-two week high of $276.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.63.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The business had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

