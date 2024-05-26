Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $185.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SNOW. Citigroup decreased their price target on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a sell rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.64.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $156.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.03 and a 200-day moving average of $180.31. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.90. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $138.40 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,614.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 5.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 27.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Snowflake by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.