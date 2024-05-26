Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 9,082 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,082 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of Moody’s worth $55,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,532,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $410.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $417.75. The company has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.98.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.50.

Read Our Latest Report on MCO

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.