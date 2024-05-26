Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $54.93 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 342,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $54,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $142.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $164.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Extra Space Storage

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.