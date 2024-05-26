Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,771 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $54,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:BFAM opened at $107.62 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $119.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $682,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,989.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,365.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $3,744,040. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BFAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

