Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 927,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,097 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $56,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,322 shares of company stock worth $607,376. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PEG opened at $75.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $75.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.94. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

