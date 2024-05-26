Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.19% of SBA Communications worth $52,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 42.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 32.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 33.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,079,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.25.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $188.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.59. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

