Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,307 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $50,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock opened at $98.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.02 and a 200-day moving average of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $99.60.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

