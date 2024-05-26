Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 495,332 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,672,097 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,332 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of HP worth $50,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in HP by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Barclays upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.16%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

