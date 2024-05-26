Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 814 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of Raymond James worth $52,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,830,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,335,000 after acquiring an additional 263,687 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after acquiring an additional 246,349 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Raymond James by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 258,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,923,000 after buying an additional 188,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,737,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $125.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

