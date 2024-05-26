Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,904 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.58% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $49,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period.

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $77.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.05. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $78.07.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

