Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 273,734 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 109.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,734 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.52% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $51,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $103.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.49 and a 200-day moving average of $99.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $84.23 and a 52-week high of $107.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

