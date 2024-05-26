Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Position Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $60,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total value of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $173.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.00 and a 12-month high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Robert W. Baird raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

