Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,810 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.21% of Keysight Technologies worth $59,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $144.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.18. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

