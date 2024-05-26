Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $57,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV opened at $302.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.99. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $233.54 and a twelve month high of $304.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

