Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.68% of Houlihan Lokey worth $56,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.2 %

HLI stock opened at $135.72 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

