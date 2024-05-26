Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,848 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $56,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 123,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 24,470 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $42.07 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $42.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.