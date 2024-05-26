Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $52.95 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 89,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.15% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $52,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $478,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,451 shares during the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $206,507,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 660.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,328,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 59.4% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 7,069,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

