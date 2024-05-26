Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 4,340 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at $5,169,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 30.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after buying an additional 65,407 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 44.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 114,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after buying an additional 35,386 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,141,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 27.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 26,801 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

KOF opened at $95.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $104.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.27.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KOF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Further Reading

