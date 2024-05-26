Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1,583.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,471 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,306,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,837 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $81.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

