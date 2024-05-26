Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 177.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,358 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,337 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,882,164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,027,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,151,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527,387 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,400,326 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $920,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134,150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $133,491,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3,782.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,974,813 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $149,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,434 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $39.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average is $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $167.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

