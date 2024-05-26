Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 17,827 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,827 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sanofi by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 934,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,479,000 after acquiring an additional 45,175 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Sanofi by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 686,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after purchasing an additional 42,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

SNY opened at $48.54 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 19.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.37%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

