Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 201,069 Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,069 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in WalkMe were worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WKME. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in WalkMe by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in WalkMe by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in WalkMe by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 21,236 shares during the period. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. WalkMe Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WKME. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

