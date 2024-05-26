420 Shares in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 43.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.83.

Cable One Stock Performance

NYSE CABO opened at $353.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $400.31 and its 200-day moving average is $479.11. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.94 and a 12-month high of $749.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by ($2.67). Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $369.98 per share, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,958.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Articles

