Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 177733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. This is a boost from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
