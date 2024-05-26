Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 177733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. This is a boost from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMO. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1,735.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 221,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 209,801 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 113,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 768,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,103,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,465,000 after purchasing an additional 24,758 shares in the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

