15,515 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 189,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 232,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 35,666 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NLY opened at $19.48 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.35%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Get Our Latest Report on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.